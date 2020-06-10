59 DOJ employees test COVID-19 positive in rapid test

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 59 employees of the Department of Justice (DOJ) have tested positive of COVID-19 in the rapid test conducted among its personnel that started last Friday.

Justice Secretary Guevarra said 16 employees have tested positive on the third day of rapid testing conducted at the DOJ.

“I have instructed all those who have tested positive to stop reporting for work and undergo swab tests immediately,” Guevarra said.

“The rest may work from home. The premises [DOJ main office in Manila] will be disinfected again,” he added.

But Guevarra clarified that work at the DOJ is not suspended.

“At no time was work at the DOJ ever discontinued,” he added.

Even when the country was in heightened community quarantine, DOJ continues its work remotely as it introduces new policies to protect its prosecutors and personnel while continuing its mandate of dispensing justice.

Last Friday, three personnel have tested positive in the rapid test. On Tuesday, 40 employees tested positive while 16 more have tested positive on Wednesday. A total of 448 employees have been tested.

If the personnel again tested positive in the swab testing Guevarra said: “They’d be brought to a hospital for proper treatment.”

