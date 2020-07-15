59 more cops get virus; PNP’s COVID-19 cases now at 1,298

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said 59 more police officers were diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total count to 1,298.

Of the new cases, 41 are assigned in National Capital Region Police Office; six are in Central Visayas; three each in Calabarzon police, National Headquarters at Camp Crame, Quezon City, and Highway Patrol Group; two in Davao Region police and one in PNP’s Communications Electronics Service.

Also, eight more police personnel managed to recover from the serious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2. Total recoveries among infected PNP members are now at 529.

Police fatalities from COVID-19 remain at nine, according to authorities, since no new death have been recorded as of July 15.

As of writing, PNP said it is monitoring 640 police officers labeled as “probable cases” and 1,387 tagged as “suspects” for COVID-19 infection.

Quarantine facilities

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, meanwhile, said they are readying more quarantine facilities to treat COVID-19 patients in their organization as well as additional testing hubs to boost the institution’s healthcare support in this time of the pandemic.

“PNP is now preparing to establish more quarantine centers and testing hubs as we improve our healthcare support mechanism for our police frontliners and personnel who are exposed to the risk of contamination while fulfilling their duties,” Gamboa said in a statement.

To date, PNP has seven isolation centers for police frontline workers responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

These facilities are the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, PNP General Hospital, Ultra Stadium in Pasig City, Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Patient Care Center at PNP Headquarters in Quezon City, Taekwondo quarters, and the Transformation Oval Quarantine Facility.

