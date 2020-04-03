5G Module – Fibocom 5G IoT Wireless Module Standalone (SA) Mode Uplink Peak Rate Reached the Industry’s Highest 914Mbps

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading provider of cellular embedded wireless module solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), to announce its 5G module FG150 / FM150 the SA uplink peak rate reaches 914Mbps, and the downlink peak rate 2.5Gbps in ENDC mode in laboratory environment, which are the industry’s highest till now.

Fibocom FG150 / FM150 5G modules both support uplink 2 * 2 MIMO technology. Theoretically, 2 * 2 MIMO technology can double the rate of 1 * 1 MIMO. According to the engineer from Fibocom 5G Innovation Lab, the basic SA mode functions of FG150 and FM150, such as 4 * 4 MIMO downlink, 2 * 2 MIMO uplink and SRS Switching are tested very stable.

Fibocom 5G IoT wireless module in 5G Sub 6Ghz frequency band, SA mode speed test

Fibocom 5G modules have also successfully passed the test in the mainstream 5G Sub 6GHz frequency bands (n41, n78, n79) of the three major domestic operators in China. And successfully connected to the N41 frequency band, N78 frequency band and N79 frequency band, and the downlink rate of these three frequency bands is stable at 1.78Gbps. Meanwhile, in a series of laboratory tests related to 5G, the peak downlink rate of FG150 / FM150 5G series modules reached an amazing 2.5Gbps (application layer), and the downlink rate of Sub 6GHz single carrier also exceeded 1.8Gbps.

Fibocom’s FG150 and FM150 5G modules support both 5G NSA and 5G SA network architectures, support both 5G NR Sub 6 and 5G NR mmWave, and is compatible with LTE and WCDMA. FG150 and FM150 both have global coverage.

Fibocom 5G Modules Accelerate the 5G SA Application

Fibocom’s 5G IoT wireless module supports SA networking, enabling all three major functions of 5G eMBB, uRLLC, and mMTC, accelerating the application of 5G in various vertical industries, such as: high-definition video live broadcast, cloud office (ACPC), smart grid, 5G wireless gateway, 5G CPE, 5G SD-WAN, telemedicine, intelligent connected cars, smart transportation, autonomous driving, drone monitoring, robot service, smart retail, smart home, smart city, etc.

At present, Fibocom is carrying out SA commissioning with the three major domestic operators in China to accelerate the commercial use of 5G SA. With the evolution of the network architecture from NSA to SA, let us look forward to the scale deployment of 5G.

