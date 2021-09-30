5M PhilID cards ready for delivery — PSA

A little over five million registrants will soon get their Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the PSA said that 5,024,018 cards were with Philippine Postal Corp. as of September 22 for delivery in the following weeks. Over two million cards have been successfully delivered to their intended recipients.

“The PSA takes this milestone as another reason to be optimistic in achieving our goals for this year. Upon the establishment of PhilSys (Philippine Identification System), the commitment has always been to provide every Filipino with easier and safer access to private and public transactions,” National Statistician Dennis Mapa was quoted as saying.

“Rest assured that we at the PSA will continue to work, in unity with our partner agencies, to deliver this commitment right into your doorsteps,” Mapa added.

PhilSys Step 3 Registration entails the creation of a one-of-a-kind PhilSys Number and the issue of the PhilID. For card production, the PSA collaborated with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas while PHLPost is in charge of door-to-door delivery.

The PSA said it was continuing to call on agencies and private entities to recognize the PhilID as a legal proof of identity, citing the growing number of people who have already received their cards.

A mobile ID will be also launched as an alternate digital form of the PhilID card, with the goal of speeding up the use of the PhilSys while registrants wait for their physical PhilID cards to arrive. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO