5th confirmed COVID-19 case in Quezon recorded on Polillo

LUCENA CITY –– Another confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Quezon province was reported Saturday afternoon, bringing the count of patients positive with the virus to five.

Mayor Cristina Encallado Bosque from the island town of Polillo revealed on her Facebook page that their locality has a newly confirmed case of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosque said the Quezon provincial health office has confirmed to her that a local was tested positive of the virus in an official statement around 11 a.m. She did not provide details about the new virus carrier from the locality.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Quezon, in a 5 p.m. report on Friday, listed four other confirmed COVID-19 cases — two in this city and one each from the towns of Sariaya and Sampaloc.

FEATURED STORIES

Bosque immediately ordered the lockdown of all villages in the municipality while local authorities conduct contact tracing of the unnamed patient.

“It means that no inter-barangay travel will be allowed. Stay at home until further notice,” Bosque said.

She said the Polillo Medicare Hospital would be close for disinfection for three days and would be open again after the conclusion of the health safety measure.

Edited by LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ