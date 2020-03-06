5th coronavirus patient in PH once admitted in San Juan hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) disclosed Friday that the fifth patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was once treated at their hospital.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier refused to disclose the name of the hospital where the fifth case of COVID-19 was first treated, though it admitted that the hospital was based in San Juan City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He tested positive for COVID-19 given continued presence of symptoms. For best care, in coordination with the DOH,” read the statement.

FEATURED STORIES

The CSMC assured the public that they implemented “precautionary measures for those who had contact with the patient.”

CSMC said those who interacted with the patient are asymptomatic.

The fifth confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus disease involved a 62-year-old Filipino, who is a resident of Metro Manila and had no travel history, but was a regular visitor of the Muslim prayer hall in San Juan City.

The patient, who is suffering from severe pneumonia, is currently staying at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City.

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ