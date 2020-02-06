6.4 quake hits Davao Occidental seas; intensity 3 felt in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the seas southeast of Davao Occidental on Thursday night, with different intensities felt over several Davao cities and towns.

The bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the tectonic movement’s epicenter was located 85 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental.

Intensity III was reported in Davao City, General Santos City, and Alabel town in Sarangani, while Intensity II was felt in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in Malungon, Sarangani (Intensity IV); Alabel (Intensity III); General Santos City, Koronadal City, and Tupi, South Cotabato (Intensity II); and Kidapawan City (Intensity I).

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected, while no damage has been recorded as of now. Just this afternoon, a magnitude 3.5 quake also rocked Davao del Sur, with Intensity IV felt in Matanao town.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

