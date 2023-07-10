6/42 LOTTO JACKPOT WINNER: A Bettor Win Multi-Million Prize for the July 8, 2023 Draw

A Bettor Become 6/42 Lotto Jackpot Winner, Wins Multi-Million Prize

6/42 LOTTO JACKPOT WINNER – A Bettor won the multi-million jackpot prize of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s 6/42 Lotto for the July 8, 2023 draw.

Recently, A solo bettor won the jackpot prize of the 6/42 Lotto, one of the major lotto games of the PCSO.

For the July 8, 2023 draw of the major lotto game, the jackpot prize was at ₱7,656,441.80. A bettor became the 6/42 Lotto jackpot winners as they get the winning combination 03-28-12-26-08-21.

The result of the 6/42 Lotto was announced at 9:00 pm on July 8, 2023. It was televised on PTV4 and live streams were also made available on YouTube.

The said major lotto game has draws every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The draw is held every 9:00 o’clock in the evening along with the draws of the other major lotto games.

Based on the PCSO, the prize won by the 6/42 Lotto jackpot winner

in the July 8, 2023 draw amounting to ₱7,656,441.80 is subject to 20% tax.

In line with the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, all lotto prizes that are higher than Php 10,000.00 are subject to a 20% tax deduction.

Aside from the 6/42 Lotto, there are four(4) other major lotto games with multi-million jackpot prizes. They are the 6/58 Lotto, 6/55 Lotto, 6/49 Lotto, and 6/42 Lotto.

According to the PCSO, here is a list of the current jackpot prizes of the four(4) aforementioned major lotto games: