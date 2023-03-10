6/42 Lotto Result, Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Official PCSO Lotto Results

6/42 LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Saturday is the 6/42 Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:

For today’s draw, ( Saturday ) here’s the 6/42 Lotto Result:

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

6/42 Lotto Winning Numbers , Saturday __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Winner(s) 0

Jackpot Prize for 6/42 Lotto as announced by PCSO reach ₱16,319,245.20.

PCSO holds three (3) draws for 6/42 Lotto weekly. They are set every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 9:00 o’clock at night.

6/42 Previous Draw Thursday ,

6/42 Lotto Winning Numbers March 09, 2023 (Thursday) 06-18-26-29-17-11

Who can play the 6/42 Lotto?

According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.

Mechanics in Playing the 6/42 Lotto:

Pick six(6) numbers from 1 to 42.

You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 6 number combination for you.

Choose how many draws you want to play.

Pay your lotto ticket.

How to claim your price?

Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.

Present two Valid IDs

Where to claim?

Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office.

Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office

Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office

