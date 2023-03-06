Trending Now

6/42 Lotto Result, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Official PCSO Lotto Results

6/42 LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every is the 6/42 Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:

For today’s draw, ( ) here’s the 6/42 Lotto Result:

6/42 Lotto Winning Numbers
,
Jackpot Winner(s) 0

Jackpot Prize for 6/42 Lotto as announced by PCSO reach ₱8,149,079.40.

PCSO holds three (3) draws for 6/42 Lotto weekly. They are set every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 9:00 o’clock at night.

6/42 Lotto

6/42 Previous Draw ,

6/42 Lotto Winning Numbers
March 04, 2023 (Saturday) 03-06-26-37-35-18

Visit also PCSO Lotto Result and 6/42 Result History for more Lotto Results.

See also 6-Digit Result, 6/49 Lotto Result, 6/58 Lotto Result, EZ2 Result, STL RESULT, and Swertres Result pages.

Who can play the 6/42 Lotto? 

  • According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.

Mechanics in Playing the 6/42 Lotto:

  • Pick six(6) numbers from 1 to 42.
  • You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 6 number combination for you.
  • Choose how many draws you want to play.
  • Pay your lotto ticket.

How to claim your price?

  • Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.
  • Present two Valid IDs

Where to claim?

  • Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office.
  • Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office
  • Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office

Reminders in playing the 6/42 Lotto:

  • 6/42 Lotto is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9pm.
  • Lotto draw Schedule is subject to changes especially during holidays.
  • Lotto Prizes above 10,000 pesos are subject to tax due to the implementation of the train law.
  • Keep your lotto ticket away from Heat, water, or oil. It should be free from damages, stains, crease otherwise it will be forfeited.
  • Avoid persons offering winning lotto numbers in exchange for money, personal information, or cellphone loads.
  • Observe safety protocols when playing in any PCSO Lotto outlets.

