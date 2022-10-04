6/45 LOTTO JACKPOT WINNER: Two Bettor Wins Multi-Million Prize

Bettors Become 6/45 Lotto Jackpot Winners, Wins Multi-Million Prize

6/45 LOTTO JACKPOT WINNER – Two bettors won the multi-million jackpot prize of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s 6/45 Mega Lotto for the October 3, 2022 draw.

For the October 3, 2022 draw of the major lotto game, the jackpot prize was at ₱14,985,585.80. A bettor became the 6/45 Lotto jackpot winner as he/she gets the winning combination 45-04-38-44-21-36.

The result of the 6/45 Lotto was announced at 9:00 pm on October 3, 2022. It was televised on PTV4 and live streams were also made available on YouTube.

The said major lotto game has draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The draw is held every 9:00 o’clock in the evening along with the draws of the other major lotto games.

Based on the PCSO, the prize won by the 6/45 Mega Lotto jackpot winner

in the October 3, 2022 draw of the 6/45 Lotto amounting to ₱14,985,585.80 is subject to 20% tax.

In line with the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, all lotto prizes that are higher than Php 10,000.00 are subject to a 20% tax deduction.

Aside from the 6/45 Mega Lotto, there are four(4) other major lotto games with multi-million jackpot prizes. They are the 6/58 Lotto, 6/55 Lotto, 6/49 Lotto, and 6/45 Lotto.

According to the PCSO, here is a list of the current jackpot prizes of the four(4) aforementioned major lotto games: