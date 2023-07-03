6/49 Lotto Result, Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Official PCSO Lotto Results

6/49 LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every is the 6/49 Super Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:
For today’s draw, here’s the 6/49 Super Lotto Result:
See UPDATED results for the following draws:
|6/49 Super Lotto
|Winning Numbers
|
,
|
|
Jackpot Prize
|
₱28,386,771.40
|
Jackpot Winner(s)
|
0
PCSO holds three (3) draws for 6/49 Lotto weekly. They are set every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 9:00 o’clock at night.
6/49 Previous Draw ,
|6/49 Super Lotto
|Winning Numbers
|
July 02, 2023 (Sunday)
|
43-23-44-34-24-07
Who can play the 6/49 Super Lotto?
- According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.
Mechanics in Playing the 6/49 Super Lotto:
- Pick six(6) numbers from 1 to 49.
- You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 6 number combination for you.
- Choose how many draws you want to play.
- Pay your lotto ticket.
How to claim your price?
- Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.
- Present two Valid IDs
Where to claim?
- Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office
- Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office
- Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office
Reminders in playing the 6/49 Super Lotto:
- 6/49 Super Lotto is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 9pm.
- Lotto draw Schedule is subject to changes especially during holidays.
- Lotto Prizes above 10,000 pesos are subject to tax due to the implementation of the train law.
- Keep your lotto ticket away from Heat, water, or oil. It should be free from damages, stains, crease otherwise it will be forfeited.
- Avoid persons offering winning lotto numbers in exchange for money, personal information, or cellphone loads.
- Observe safety protocols when playing in any PCSO Lotto outlets.