6 alleged NPA rebels surrender in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – At least six alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered with some of their firearms to the military in Mulanay town in Quezon province, an Army official said Saturday.

In a press statement, Captain Jayrald Ternio, public affairs office head of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said the rebels turned themselves to the 85th Infantry Battalion based in Barangay (village) Cambuga on Thursday.

The alleged former rebels turned over one carbine rifle, one caliber .38 revolver, a bandolier, five magazines, and ammunition.

The identities of the rebels are being withheld for security reasons.

Major General Greg Almerol, commander of the Army’s 2nd ID, ordered the soldiers to provide the necessary assistance to the former rebels in their reintegration protocols under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip). E-Clip offers free medical treatments, education, housing, and legal aid to rebels who will surrender.

President Rodrigo Duterte created the National Task Force-ELCAC through Executive Order No. 70 on December 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, Army troopers recovered an M16 rifle with magazines and ammunition allegedly buried by rebel leader Jordan Mopon alias “Ka Atoy” in Infanta town in the northern part of the province.

Ternio said a former NPA rebel led soldiers to the location of the buried firearm.

“Burying firearms is an NPA tactic. They can easily secure weapons once they needed it in the area,” Ternio explained.

Ternio claimed that since the implementation of E-CLIP in 2016, a total of 685 former NPA rebels have surrendered and have turned over 118 assorted firearms to authorities.

