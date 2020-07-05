6 arrested in CamSur anti-drug operations

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested six drug suspects in separate police operations in Camarines Sur on Sunday.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., Camarines Sur provincial police director, reported that Carina Llorens, 46, was arrested in a search operation in Barangay San Roque in Baao town at around 6:45 p.m.

Operatives confiscated three sachets of shabu (crystal meth) and drug-using items.

In Milaor town, Isidro Ilo, 48, was nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Miguel at around 12:35 p.m.

Two sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P1,500 were recovered from Ilo.

In Calabanga town, Johny Morada, Marvin Tañon, Jason Flores and his live-in partner, Niña Joy Mendoza, were nabbed in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Manguiring at around 12:45 a.m.

Seized from the suspects were 12 sachets of shabu, and a loaded gun.

