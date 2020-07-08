6 Bicol towns record first cases of COVID-19, region’s tally nears 200

LEGAZPI CITY – Six Bicol towns have recorded their first patients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the region recorded 24 new cases, its highest single-day increase to date, according to the Department of Health.

The new cases raised the total number of known cases in the Bicol region to 190.

ADVERTISEMENT

All but one of the new cases arrived in the Bicol region last June.

Seven of the new cases were locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who boarded the Philippine National Railways (PNR) on their way back to Camarines Sur province.

FEATURED STORIES

On June 27, two PNR train passengers tested positive, prompting authorities to test other LSIs whom they may have made contact during the trip.

According to the DOH, residents returning to Batuan, Masbate; and Ragay, Del Gallego, Sipocot, Pamplona, and San Fernando in Camarines Sur, were the first cases of COVID-19 in their towns.

The mayors of Ragay and San Fernando, however, were quick to clarify that the new cases have not set foot on their towns upon arrival and that they were isolated in the provincial quarantine facility in Bula town.

One of the two new cases in Sipocot town was also in the provincial quarantine facility, its official social media reported on Tuesday evening.

In Batuan, four returnees, who arrived on June 26 and experienced symptoms two to three days after, became the first cases in the town. Among them was a three-year-old boy.

Aroroy town, also in the island province of Masbate, recorded seven new cases.

Legazpi City in Albay recorded three new cases, making it still the city with the most number of cases at 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupi town in Camarines Sur also recorded its second case of COVID-19. The first case was recorded on June 16.

In Virac, Catanduanes, two new cases were recorded after two months of no new cases.

DOH Bicol director Dr. Ernie Vera called on LSIs and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and their close contacts, to follow quarantine and isolation procedures.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ