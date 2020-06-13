6 COVID-19 patients recorded in Apayao, first case in Benguet mining town

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Apayao province has recorded six new patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while the Benguet mining town of Mankayan reported its first infection on Friday, Independence Day.

Governor Eleanor Bugtong-Begtang locked down the towns of Pudtol, Luna, and Santa Marcela to help track down people who may have interacted with the patients, among them an 82-year-old man.

In Mankayan, Mayor Frenzel Ayong isolated Lower Balili village after a 28-year old woman who resides in sitio (subvillage) Sayapot contracted the disease, according to an alert from the Philippine Information Agency.

To date, only Mountain Province remains the only Cordillera province to be spared from the virus.

