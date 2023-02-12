6 drug suspects nabbed, over P685,000 shabu seized in Bicol buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY – Authorities arrested six suspected drug personalities and recovered more than P685,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in separate buy-bust operations in the Bicol region on Saturday night (Feb. 11).

In Tabaco City in Albay, Rowel Concepcion, 18, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) San Carlos at around 10:44 p.m.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Bicol police, said in a report that the authorities recovered a sachet of shabu worth P4,080 and P1,000 buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, in Camarines Sur, Francis Nebiar, 26, was also arrested in Barangay Sta. Salud in Calabanga town at around 9 p.m.

Confiscated during the operation were five sachets of shabu worth P1,836 and P500 buy-bust money.

Nebiar was tagged as a street-level peddler in the said area.

In Canaman town, Christian Brabante, 40; Jay Nolasco, 36; Fernando Alimorong; and Meriam Dacuma, 35, were arrested in a separate operation in Barangay Del Rosario at around 8:41 p.m.

Calubaquib said Brabante was tagged as a high-value individual while his cohorts were identified as street-level peddlers.

Confiscated were 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000.

The suspects were facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

