6 health workers among 13 COVID-19 cases in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– At least six from the 13 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Quezon province were medical/health workers, according to authorities.

Janet Geneblazo-Buelo, head of the Quezon Public Information Office, citing information from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, revealed that of the 13 confirmed virus carriers in the province, “six are medical/health workers.”

Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala revealed on Monday that of the six confirmed cases in the city, at least three were “doctors.”

“We’re almost finished with the contact tracing in the five cases. But with the latest case, we’re now back to zero,” Alcala lamented in a phone interview.

The Tayabas City information office had also disclosed that one of their confirmed cases was a “health worker in a private health facility in Lucena City.”

