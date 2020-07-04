6 health workers contract COVID-19 in Atimonan, Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Six healthcare workers have the contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Atimonan, Quezon, the municipality’s public information office revealed on social media Saturday afternoon.
Four of the new patients are female. The youngest of the six new patients is 26 and oldest, 62.
No added details were given on the new validated COVID-19 patients.
Out of the nine recorded COVID-19 cases in Atimonan since the pandemic broke out, only one of them had recovered.
Quezon, so far, has a total of 175 COVID-19 cases. One hundred thirty one have recovered while 11 others have expired.
