6 hospitals ordered to explain why it rejected patients during COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday revealed that six hospitals were issued show-cause orders to explain why they turned away patients amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

During the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing on Wednesday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go asked DOH chief Francisco Duque III if the department was doing any action on reports of medical institutions reportedly refusing to accommodate patients amid the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang DOH po ay kaagaran pong pinaiimbestigahan itong mga ospital at nagpadala po ng show cause order sa anim na ospital,” Duque answered.

(The DOH has swiftly investigated this, and show-cause orders were issued to six hospitals.)

FEATURED STORIES

Three of them, Duque said, have already sent their letters of explanation.

“Pero hindi po tayo titigil hagga’t yung sa mga tatlo pang ospital ay talagang mapasagot natin. At kung hindi ay kakasuhan na po ng ating Health Facilities Oversight Board.” the Health chief told Go, who is also Senate Health Committee chairman.

(But we will not stop until the other three will answer, and if they don’t, then our Health Facilities Oversight Board will file the appropriate charges.)

Duque added that on Thursday, the board will convene whether or not hospitals who turn away will be sanctioned with either criminal or administrative charges.

The DOH previously reminded hospitals that it cannot turn away patients, and to continue to provide essential health care to them despite the coronavirus pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte also previously ordered the health department to probe hospitals who refused the admission of patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ