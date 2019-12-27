HomeTopNews Philippines

6 hurt as car slams into wall, flips over in Isabela town

SAN MATEO, Isabela–Six people were injured when the car they were riding slammed into a wall and turned turtle on Friday (Dec. 27), according to police.

Staff Sgt. Mario Lopez, San Mateo police chief, identified the injured as driver Chester Huganas and passengers Arjay Ongwangco, Ariel Castillo, Dana delos Reyes, Israel Alvarez and Aira Mangulabnan.

The car was moving at high speed along Aglipay Street at a village called 2 and was heading north when it slammed into the concrete wall of the Golden Values Kindergarten School.

Edited by TSB

