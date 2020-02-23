6 hurt in separate vehicular accidents in Mindoro

CITY OF CALAPAN – At least six people were injured in three vehicular accidents on Saturday in Mindoro island, police reports said Sunday.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan police reported that Barangay (village) Labangan Poblacion councilor Eliseo Almonia, while on his motorcycle, hit a cable wire that fell after he was bumped by an unknown vehicle in San Jose town in Occidental Mindoro at about 5:30 a.m. Almonia lost control of his vehicle, fell onto the concrete road, and sustained head injuries.

At 1 p.m., American national Bryan Travis, 59, while driving his Honda motorcycle with back rider Grace Baldecantos, 29, was travelling along National Highway in Barangay Calangatan, San Teodoro town, Oriental Mindoro, when he failed to notice debris of sand scattered on the road.

Travis fell down from his motorcycle and was hurt when he hit the scattered sand. Baldecantos was also injured.

At 8:45 p.m., police personnel Pat Llena, 33, was driving a Mitsubushi Lancer along Nautical Highway in Barangay Cantil, Roxas, Oriental Mindoro, en route to Bongabong, when he tried to overtake and accidentally hit a bicycle driven by a 15-year-old traveling on the other lane, then collided into a Vespa motorcycle driven by Ferdinand Razonable.

All of them sustained injuries.

