6 illegal fishers held in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Six fishers were arrested allegedly for engaging in illegal fishing activities in San Francisco and Sariaya towns on Friday, a police report said Saturday.

The Quezon police report said fishers Arnel Lusara, Johnry Ortega, Arturo Veluz, and Andres Cacal, were on board two boats when they were caught conducting illegal fishing activities off the shores of San Francisco around 7:30 a.m.

The report identified the suspects as residents of the said town.

The police accused the suspects of using unregistered fishing boats.

Authorities seized the boats and equipment worth P80,000 and assorted fish catch worth P4,000.

In Sariaya, police, and Municipal Fishery Law Enforcement Team caught Fernando Galvez and Paul James Piguerra while conducting unlawful fishing in Barangay Talaan at 8:35 a.m.

Seized from the suspects were their motorized boat, illegal fishing gears, and assorted fish catch./lzb

