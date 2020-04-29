6 in Oriental Mindoro test negative for coronavirus

CITY OF CALAPAN — Six people suspected of being sick with COVID-19 tested negative for coronavirus, which causes the disease, in the province of Oriental Mindoro.

The patients, with ages ranging between 17 and 70 years old, were from the towns of Roxas, Bansud, Mansalay and Bongabong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Humerlito Dolor also said the female doctor, who was the province’s first infected health professional, showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

The doctor had been exposed to a 35-year-old female COVID-19 patient.

FEATURED STORIES

The province has so far nine COVID-19 cases.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ