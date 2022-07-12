6 killed from collapsed wall in Tagaytay City

MANILA, Philippines — Six construction workers were killed after a concrete fence collapsed at Barangay Kaybagal Central in Tagaytay City on Monday night.

Initial investigation from the Tagaytay City Police Station revealed that the stay-in workers were resting on their barracks when the nearby wall of Hortaleza Farm fell on them due to the heavy rainfall.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that six of the victims have died, while two were left wounded from the incident that happened around 6:20 p.m.

“Ang confirmed dead po ay anim — bale iyong na-recover kagabi at saka ngayon as of 12:45 ng tanghali. Maliban doon sa anim na namatay, may dalawa pa po na injured,” PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo told INQUIRER.net over the phone.

(The confirmed deaths from last night until 12:45 in the afternoon today totaled to six. Aside from the six who were killed, two victims are currently injured.)

The fatalities were identified as Ronilo Casaway, Nino Villasquez, Daniel Nesperos, William Ocong, Jerimy Doña, and Ramir Gamba.

Meanwhile, Marco Paulo Abarrientos and Anthony Villasquez were the two victims who survived the said ordeal.

