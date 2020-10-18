6 more House members join Lakas-CMD party

MANILA, Philippines — The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party gained six more members at the House of Representatives with the addition of two district lawmakers and four party-list allies.

The joining of the six solons brings the number of Lakas-CMD members in the lower chamber to 42. Of this number, 21 are district congressmen and 21 are party-list allies, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quezon City Rep. Anthony Peter Crisologo who took his oath last Friday night as Lakas-CMD member. He was sworn in by Romualdez.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe took his oath as a party member last Sept. 15.

FEATURED STORIES

Crisologo was from the National Unity Party while Dalipe was from Nationalist People’s Coalition.

The four party-list lawmakers meanwhile who became new Lakas-CMD allies are Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, Duterte Youth party-list Rep. Ducielle Cardema, BHW party-list Rep. Angelina Co, and DUMPER PTDA Rep. Claudine Bautista.

“This is in line with our commitment to strengthen Lakas-CMD’s political influence nationwide and help President Duterte pass the remaining legislative agenda of his administration and ensure that genuine reforms are implemented in the last 20 months of his administration,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“Lakas-CMD is gaining momentum in its goal to strengthen its ranks in the House of Representatives,” he added.

Lakas-CMD produced two chief executives, namely President Fidel Ramos and President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who also previously served as Speaker of the House.

The party is currently chaired by Senator Bong Revilla Jr.

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>