6 NCR roads to undergo repairs this weekend — MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — Six roads in Metro Manila will be closed this weekend to make way for road reblocking and repairs, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday.

In a statement, MMDA said heavy traffic is expected as the Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct the repairs from 11 p.m. on Jan. 24 (Friday) to 5 a.m. on Jan. 27 (Monday).

Here is the list of the affected roads:

SOUTHBOUND:

1. A. Bonifacio Avenue near J. Manuel Street

2. EDSA Bulacan Street to West Avenue (1st lane from the sidewalk)

WESTBOUND:

3. Quirino Highway Nightingale to Zabarte Road (inner lane)

EASTBOUND:

4. General Luis Street Rebisco Road to Samote Street

5. Elliptical Road corner Maharlika Street (8th lane from outer sidewalk)

NORTHBOUND:

6. Katipunan Avenue/C-5 fronting UP Town Center (1st lane from center island)

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid expected traffic congestion in the affected roads.

