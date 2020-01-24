6 NCR roads to undergo repairs this weekend — MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — Six roads in Metro Manila will be closed this weekend to make way for road reblocking and repairs, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday.
In a statement, MMDA said heavy traffic is expected as the Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct the repairs from 11 p.m. on Jan. 24 (Friday) to 5 a.m. on Jan. 27 (Monday).
Here is the list of the affected roads:
SOUTHBOUND:
FEATURED STORIES
1. A. Bonifacio Avenue near J. Manuel Street
2. EDSA Bulacan Street to West Avenue (1st lane from the sidewalk)
WESTBOUND:
3. Quirino Highway Nightingale to Zabarte Road (inner lane)
EASTBOUND:
4. General Luis Street Rebisco Road to Samote Street
5. Elliptical Road corner Maharlika Street (8th lane from outer sidewalk)
NORTHBOUND:
6. Katipunan Avenue/C-5 fronting UP Town Center (1st lane from center island)
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid expected traffic congestion in the affected roads.
Edited by JPV
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.