6 patients test negative for COVID-19 in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– Six patients listed as patients under investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from a Cagayan Valley hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the disease, authorities said.

The hospital chief said the released patients had a travel history to Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Baggao said four other patients from the provinces of Cagayan and Apayao are at the isolation rooms of the same hospital, and are being monitored for possible COVID-19 infection pending results of the laboratory tests.

“We wish to echo the advisory of the Department of Health on public events and gatherings to particularly discourage attending, participating, and organizing such events that draw large numbers of people in a single space,” said Dr. Rio Magpantay, Cagayan Valley regional health director.

