6 PH firms eye vaccine manufacturing plants

At least six Filipino companies are considering building vaccine manufacturing plants in the country that will make the Philippines vaccine self-sufficient.

Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Cristina Guevara said the six companies were in discussions with government agencies for setting up a fill-and-finish facility or a full-fledged vaccine manufacturing plant.

Guevara said having its own vaccine manufacturing facility will allow the government to sustain its immunization program, provide enough doses against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and prepare the country for the next pandemic.

A fill-and-finish facility will fill vaccine vials with a bulk vaccine antigen for distribution. A vaccine manufacturing plant will do the same function but will also have a research and development segment for holding clinical trials.

Guevara said it can take from six months to one year to put up a fill-and-finish facility and at least three years for a full vaccine plant to be built.

She said the interested companies want a government guarantee that their products will be bought.

Two companies are eager to come out with the first Philippine-made vaccines as early as late 2022, Guevara said.

One of them is a distributor of a South Korean company who is talking with two companies for a joint venture with the National Development Corp. (NDC).

Guevara did not mention the name of the company, but vaccine distributor Glovax had earlier revealed to The Manila Times its plan to build a P7-billion vaccine plant together with its South Korean partner Eubiologics Inc.

The group is also in discussions with the MVP Group of Companies and the NDC.

Aside from vaccine manufacturing, the DoST is also spearheading the creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines that will study human viruses and allow the country to prepare for future pandemics.

“Since we announced the Virology Institute of the Philippines, I have been receiving emails from those Filipinos outside of the country na malapit nang grumaduate ng (who are now graduating from) virology and related fields and they are willing to come home to be part of the Virology Institute, “ Guevara said.

The DoST has called on President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as a priority measure the bill creating the institute.