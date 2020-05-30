60-year-old drug pusher falls in Quezon bust

LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested a 60-year-old woman in a buy-bust operation and seized about P142,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) in Tayabas City before midnight Friday.

Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, identified the suspect as Lourdes Patalinghog.

A police report said the suspect was collared by anti-illegal drug operatives after she sold shabu to a police agent in a transaction inside Leveriza Subdivision in Barangay Isabang around 11 p.m.

The suspect yielded seven plastic sachets of shabu weighing 21 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P142,800.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

