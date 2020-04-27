60-yr-old man is latest COVID-19 patient in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY – After 21 days with no infection cases, Cagayan on Monday (April 27) recorded a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient from Remus village in Baggao town.

The man, who has been confined at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in this city, has no travel history but his daughter flew back from Taiwan on February 19.

The patient suffered a dry and recurring cough on April 20 and proceeded to the Baggao District Hospital on April 23 for treatment.

On April 27, his test result confirmed he had contracted the disease and was immediately brought to the CVMC.

On Sunday (April 26), two patients in the Isabela city of Santiago City and a patient in Nueva Vizcaya have become afflicted with the virus.

As this developed, the Emergency Operations Center of the Cagayan Valley Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 initiated the mass testing of health workers and their relatives on Monday.

