61 inmates from Bilibid recover from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines—As many as 61 persons deprived of liberty from the different camps and dormitories of New Bilibid Prison have recovered from COVID-19 Wednesday.

In a report from Radyo Inquirer, the Bureau of Corrections said that the 61 inmates stayed at Bilibid’s Site Isolation Area in Muntinlupa City for two weeks to receive proper treatment against the virus.

The prisoners were then subjected to PCR testing, with the results coming out negative.

Those who recovered from the virus included one from Medium Security Camp, five from Building 14, 13 from NBP-Reception and Diagnostic Center, and 42 from Maximum Security Camp.

BuCor thus allowed the inmates to return to their respective dormitories and camps after they were medically cleared.

