67 Bulacan cops serving as VIP bodyguards recalled

thumbnail
Col. Emma Libunao, Bulacan police director, gives orders to policemen that she recalled after they were “improperly” detailed to incumbent mayors, former elected officials and even businessmen. (Photo from PNP-Bulacan)

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO S. SANTOS, Bulacan–At least 67 policemen serving as bodyguards for mayors, former elected officials and even businessmen had been recalled.

Col. Emma Libunao, Bulacan police chief, issued the recall order on Monday (Feb. 3) yet.

Libunao said the assignment of these policemen as bodyguards was done only by town police chiefs and did not conform to a memorandum of the Philippine National Police (PNP) revising rules on protective security.

PNP Memorandum Circular No. 2019-006, which Libunao cited, gave the power to assign policemen as bodyguards to the provincial police chief and only for “provisionary and emergency reasons.”

Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, Central Luzon police chief, ordered the memo’s full implementation in the region last Jan. 24.

Libunao said the 67 policemen would be immediately relieved and meted administrative penalties.

She also wrote letters to the individuals who were being guarded by the policemen to inform them about the move.

The recalled policemen would be assigned to the Provincial Holding and Administrative Unit of the PNP provincial headquarters in this camp for retraining, Libunao said.

