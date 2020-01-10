68 truckloads of trash collected during Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government on Friday said that 68 truckloads or 330 tons of garbage were collected during the annual “Traslacion” of the Black Nazarene.

POST-TRASLACION ALERT: About 68 truckloads or 330 tons of garbage were recorded and collected by the Manila Department of Public Services during #Traslacion2020. During #Traslacion2019, about 99 truckloads or 387.4 tons of garbage were recorded and collected.#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/ty7vVXYiJm — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) January 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Twitter post, the Manila Public Information Office said the number was relatively lower than last year’s record of 99 truckloads or 387.4 tons.

FEATURED STORIES

In a separate statement, environment watchdog EcoWaste Coalition lamented the trash left by the devotees, despite repeated reminders.

“The call for an environmentally-responsible expression of piety and devotion to the Black Nazarene again fell on deaf ears,” EcoWaste Coalition zero-waste campaigner Jove Benosa said.

“However, we remain confident that the situation will improve in the coming years as more devotees listen and respond to the call for ecological conversion, which is essential as the nation confronts the impact of global plastic, chemical and climate crisis,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ