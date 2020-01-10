Trending Now

68 truckloads of trash collected during Traslacion 2020

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

68 truckloads of trash collected during Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government on Friday said that 68 truckloads or 330 tons of garbage were collected during the annual “Traslacion” of the Black Nazarene.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Twitter post, the Manila Public Information Office said the number was relatively lower than last year’s record of 99 truckloads or 387.4 tons.

FEATURED STORIES

In a separate statement, environment watchdog EcoWaste Coalition lamented the trash left by the devotees, despite repeated reminders.

“The call for an environmentally-responsible expression of piety and devotion to the Black Nazarene again fell on deaf ears,” EcoWaste Coalition zero-waste campaigner  Jove Benosa said.

“However, we remain confident that the situation will improve in the coming years as more devotees listen and respond to the call for ecological conversion, which is essential as the nation confronts the impact of global plastic, chemical and climate crisis,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top