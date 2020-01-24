7.4-M tourist arrivals recorded from Jan. to Nov. 2019

MANILA, Philippines — More than 7.4 million international visitor arrivals in the country were recorded during the first 11 months of 2019, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday.

The tourism department said this was a 15.58 percent increase compared to the tourist arrivals recorded during the same period in 2018.

In November 2019, a total of 684,063 inbound travelers entered the country which was also 21.25 percent higher than what was recorded in November 2018.

According to data from the DOT Statistics, Economic Analysis and Information Management Division (SEAIMD), South Korea remains the country’s top source market in November 2019 with 176,185 visitors.

This was followed by China with 126,785 arrivals; the United States of America with 82,617 arrivals; and Japan with 53,784 arrivals.

Taiwan likewise recorded 53,784 arrivals; Canada with 20,405 arrivals; United Kingdom with 18,210 arrivals; Singapore with 14,738 arrivals; and Malaysia with 13,531 arrivals.

DOT said the data was based on the Arrival Cards collected by the Bureau of Immigration which were filled out by foreign nationals visiting the country.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed the increase in the number of foreign visitor arrivals in the country.

“We are just happy that our collective efforts paid off with the yearend projections indicating an outstanding performance of the tourism industry,” Puyat said.

“The continued increase in tourist arrivals through November ensures we would have achieved a year-end total that surpasses that of the previous year. But, what’s more important is we have launched a successful movement for sustainable tourism,” she added.