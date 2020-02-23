7 drug pushers fall in Quezon buy-busts

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested seven suspected drug pushers in a series of buy-bust operations in different parts of Quezon province on Saturday and Sunday.

Imelda Leyba and Mike Obleda were arrested after they sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in a drug deal in Barangay (village) Ibabang Iyam around 8:55 a.m. Sunday, Lucena police chief Lieutenant Romulo Albacea said in a report.

The suspects, both included in the list of street-level drug traffickers, were found with six plastic sachets of shabu worth P9,900 in the street market.

Earlier, local authorities also nabbed Ronnie Abdon and Jonathan Masalunga in another sting operation in Barangay Domoit, also in this city, around 8:20 a.m.

The suspects, both identified shabu traffickers in the village, yielded 10 plastic sachets of shabu worth P10,880.

Meanwhile, Quezon police said Israel Achurra was busted in Barangay Kulapi in Lucban town around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities confiscated P4,500 worth of shabu from Masalunga.

In Calauag town, Wilben Lizano was collared in a drug sting in Barangay Sta. Maria around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Lizano yielded two sachets of shabu worth P2,400.

Pagbilao town police also nabbed Jimmy Cariasa in buy-bust operation in Barangay Alupaye around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police seized six sachets of shabu worth P3,600 from the suspect.

