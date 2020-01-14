7 drug pushers nabbed in Camarines Sur, Albay stings

LEGAZPI CITY –– Anti-narcotics operatives arrested seven alleged notorious drug pushers in separate drug stings and recovered about P565,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) in Camarines Sur and Albay on Monday.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police, said Doming Clutario, 46, was caught selling a sachet of shabu at 8:10 p.m. in Barangay Cabutagan, Lupi town, Camarines Sur.

In Pili town of the same province, Albert De Andres, 28, was caught selling five sachets of shabu in Barangay Cadlan at 3:20 p.m.

Police also arrested Jan Michael Regazpi alias Makul, 40, while selling two sachets of shabu around 2:20 a.m. in Barangay Puro Baia, Libmanan town.

Earlier, Eric Quitevez, 38, a high-value target (HVT), was collared in Barangay San Felipe, Naga City around 12:30 a.m. Recovered from him were 82 grams of shabu.

In Albay, Dante Abordo alias Maxx, 55, and his brother Jojie, 41, both considered high-value targets, were arrested while selling a sachet of shabu in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque, Legazpi City at 7:45 p.m.

While Rommel Bragais, 42, was caught selling five sachets of shabu to an undercover agent in Barangay San Vicente, Tabaco City.

