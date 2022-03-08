7-Eleven Japan Takes Contactless Shopping to the Next Level with Holographic Self-checkout Kiosks

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 7-Eleven Japan has decided to run a pilot trial with contactless self-checkout kiosks with holographic displays.

The holographic displays are equipped with Neonode’s Touch Sensor Modules that make it possible to interact with the images projected by the holographic displays mid-air, in a similar way as you would do with a normal touch display. The Touch Sensor Modules are provided via NEXTY Electronics and Kanda Kogyo.

Demand for contactless shopping has surged during the coronavirus pandemic and taking up 30% less space than existing cash registers, the terminals also give stores room for more products. The holographic self-checkout kiosks will accept only cashless payment methods, including credit cards, e-money cards and QR codes.

The trial has been running since February 1 at six 7-Eleven stores in Tokyo.

“We are pleased and excited to see this initiative, where our technology is simplifying and enhancing the customer experience and making the interaction with the underlying device or system safer, more hygienic, and more convenient to use, which further emphasizes the importance of Neonode’s contactless touch technology in the retail segment. Thanks to a well-functioning partnership with our distributor NEXTY Electronics and Kanda Kogyo we have paved the way for a successful deployment,” said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Operating officer Shinichirou Horita of Kanda Kogyo said: “We value the compact design and easy calibration system of the Neonode Touch Sensor Modules, and quickly concluded it was a perfect fit for this new product.”

