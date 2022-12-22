7-Eleven x Haidilao – Making Chinese New Year at home a breeze with hotpot goodness Hotpot.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 December 2022 – For many households, Chinese New Year isn’t complete without a hotpot. After all, nothing screams a reunion like gathering around a bubbling pot steaming with everyone’s beloved ingredients. This Chinese New Year, 7-Eleven is collaborating with Haidilao to bring the joys of steamboat dining to your homes with no delivery charges! Get ahead of the New Year rush and pre-order this family favourite with fresh and premium ingredients from Singapore’s favourite supper joint. The limited-time only pre-order period begins on 21 December and will end on 13 January 2023.

Happiness Bundle ($138)

The Happiness Bundle includes a fine selection of Iberico Pork Collar, along with Marinated Chicken Slices, Chicken Breast, and Marinated Fish Slices for an elegant and scrumptious meal at home! Enjoy a family-stylehotpot bursting with flavours from the Haidilao exclusive Sichuan Pickle and Collagen Soup Bases that are only available when dining at the restaurant. One can also choose some leafy greens from the Vegetable Platter to add a healthy twist. Don’t miss out on the Prawn paste and the Hot Pot dipping sauce which will surely amp up the flavour of your favourite ingredients.

Harmony Bundle ($168)

The Harmony Bundle comes with heartier cuts, including the Beef Short Plate, Beef Striploin, and a healthy vegetable spread. Families and friends can relish the wholesome warm aroma of the simmering broths made with the exclusive Sichuan Pickle and Collagen soup bases. From house specialties including the Iberico Pork Collar Roll, Rolled Lamb Shoulders to Marinated Fish, there’s more for the family to savour! Add the Prawn Paste and Hot Pot Dipping Sauce for a spicy kick to your meals.

Up the ante at your reunions with these fun game sets: check out the Mahjong Tiles Set ($49.90) for an all-nighter full of fun and laughter, and the Poker Chip Set ($39.90) with 300 chips for the family hustlers.

Customers can also order a range of electrical appliances along with their Haidilao bundles. The offerings include a 2L Electric Multi Cooker ($11.90) that is light, easy to handle, attractively designed, and uses less electricity due to its high energy efficiency; The 4 Way Extension Cord 2M ($11.90) that can be laid on the floor or mounted on the wall next to your table to plug in your gadgets conveniently; and the 2 in 1 BBQ Steamboat ($39.90) that can carry out the cooking functions of many appliances within one versatile and time-saving appliance!

Pre Order your favourite Haidilao bundle now!

Available for pre-order from 21 December 2022 until 13 January 2023, this steamboat feast will arrive just in time for you to have the ultimate hotpot experience in the comfort of your home. Choose from the following delivery dates as you plan your much-awaited reunion of the year – 21 to 24 Jan, 28 to 29 Jan, and 4 Feb to 5 Feb. Customers can head to any 7-Eleven outlet to order and await delivery at home that day.

From 4 Jan onwards, customers can scan a QR code in-store to stand a chance to win the Haidilao Happiness bundle worth $138!

