7 gunmen slain in police operation in Maguindanao Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR – Seven gunmen allegedly involved in the 2016 bombing of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) power line in Carmen, Cotabato, and the attack of Datu Paglas public market in May 2021, were killed during a shootout with police at early dawn on Sunday, June 18.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of Maguindanao del Sur were to serve the warrants of arrest against Nasser Yusseff Husain and his brother Norjihad Madidis Husain in Barangay Damawato, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Norte at 2 a.m. when the targets resisted arrest and opened fire on the troops, triggering a firefight that lasted about two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobleza said the wanted persons were allegedly involved in criminal activities in Maguindanao and Cotabato province, including the bombing of the NGCP power line in Cotabato and the attack and occupation of the Datu Paglas public market.

READ: IS-linked gunmen seize Maguindanao town center

FEATURED STORIES

He said, however, that the police were still trying to confirm if the slain gunmen and their companions who managed to escape were affiliated with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) or other armed groups.

The CIDG identified the rest of those killed as Mamex Karem, Dela Singkala, Morsid Madidis, Jerry Pagugunang, and his brother Punpugay, all residents of Barangay Damawato, Datu Paglas town of Maguindanao del Sur.

Nobleza said the raiding team seized one M16 colt rifle, two caliber .45 pistols, and ammunition for various calibers.

A police corporal was injured during the firefight.

Nobleza said they were still looking into the possibility that the slain suspects were also involved in the ambush that left two police officers killed and four others injured in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao on Wednesday night.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>