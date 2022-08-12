7 Korean Foods that We Always See and We’ve All Wanted to Try

List of 7 Korean Foods We’ve Seen in Korean Dramas that We all Wanted to Try

7 Korean Foods that we actually always saw when we are watching Korean dramas, but somehow are you wondering how they taste? Why those Kdrama actors are seen always eating these?

When you sit with an empty stomach, watching K-dramas is terrifying. Because, let’s face it, how can we not drool over the delicious cuisine they’re eating?

Furthermore, it’s how the characters always make all of the dinner settings look so perplexing. From Kimchi and Ramyeon to Gyeran Mari, from the article of Spoon University here’s a delectable tribute to the K-drama series and the delectable Korean cuisine our favorite characters appear to eat on a daily basis.

1. Tteokbokki

Photo lifted from: Reddit

It’s difficult to find a Korean drama in which Tteokbokki doesn’t appear at least once. Tteokbokki, which is commonly eaten when friends get together to gab, is widely available from street food sellers, and the price is relatively reasonable.

All of the tteokbokki moments must have whet your appetite, so give it a try now that you know what it’s called.

2. Jjajhangmyun

Photo Credits: Adobe Stock

Jjajangmyun, the Korean version of Chinese black bean noodles, is only second to tteokbokki in terms of frequency of appearance in Korean dramas. Food delivery is a big aspect of Korean culture, and the most popular dish to order is jjajangmyun.

Some may be familiar with the meal from the drama The First Shop of Coffee Prince, in which the protagonist consumes two bowls of jjajangmyun.

3. Korean Fried Chicken

Photo Credits: Ang Sarap

Who knew KFC was an abbreviation for Korean fried chicken? All joking aside, Korean fried chicken has a distinct flavor that merits the addition of “Korean” to the moniker.

The article mentioned that, the sweet and spicy sauce of Korean fried chicken is difficult to resist, especially late at night – fried chicken restaurants frequently sponsor dramas to have their chicken highlighted, so people give in to their appetites and place orders as the eating scenes begin.

4. Patbingso (Korean Shaved Ice)

Photo Credits: Los Angeles Times

Dessert is a requirement in Korean dramas, and the go-to option is Korean shaved ice. Shaved ice has become a high-end dessert, with innovative varieties costing up to $15.

Many countries have their own forms of shaved ice, but the Korean variants are distinguished by the addition of sweet red bean paste. If you love shaved ice and want to try different flavors, here are the places to go!

5. Kimchi Jjigae

Photo Credits: Korean Bapsang

Kimchi jjigae is as Korean as a stew can get. This dish is frequently seen in scenes where the characters eat at home, as kimchi stew is a delightful classic that is simple to prepare and pairs well with freshly steamed white rice.

6. Cup Ramen and Soju from Convenience Store

Photo Credits: When in Manila

If a character in a Korean drama has to vent, they’ll most likely head to a quick store and buy some soju and cup ramen. Convenience stores are common and popular in South Korea, where they are noted for their low-cost food and dine-in spaces equipped with tables, cutlery, hot water, and microwaves. Cup ramen always tastes better in convenience stores for some reason.

7. Omurice

photo Credits: Eater

Omurice is a Japanese delicacy, although its Korean counterpart is also popular in South Korea. If you saw Rooftop Prince, you probably got a strong desire for this dish every time the performers ate it.

Despite the drama in the backdrop, it’s difficult not to notice the repeated, delectable food. You’ll know the characters had nice cuisine to heal their shattered hearts if you sample the dishes.

