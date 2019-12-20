7 Megan Thee Stallion Music Videos That Are Hotter Than Hot
December 20, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
She coined what had to be the most-used phrase of 2019 — Hot Girl Summer — but Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t stopped there. She recently won Billboard’s Powerhouse Award, headlined her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and twerked with Ciara. She even threw a sexy pool party for the “Hot Girl Summer” music video. Megan may just be our new booty-shaking queen in 2020, and after checking out our roundup of some of her steamiest music videos, you’ll be eager to hand her the crown. From her appearance in a Gucci Mane video to the red-hot “Big Ole’ Freak,” these are our favorite sexy Megan Thee Stallion music videos.