7 NPA members surrender in Isabela province

ECHAGUE, Isabela, Philippines — Seven members of the communist New People’s Army in this province surrendered to authorities on Friday, the military said on Sunday.

Among them was a certain Ka Dennis, a 37-year-old squad leader of the Platon Uno of the Central Front-Kilusang Rebolusyonaryo-Cagayan Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ka Dennis and six other rebels were presented to the media on Sunday after turning themselves in to the 502nd Infantry Brigade in Barangay Soyung here.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow rebel returnees, Ka Dennis said the hardship of life in the mountains forced them to surrender.

FEATURED STORIES

Lt. Colonel Gladiuz Calilan, 95th Infantry Battalion commander, said the former rebels, whose names were withheld for security reasons, received financial aid from the government.

“Aside from the compensation, financial assistance and other livelihood benefits, other long-term benefits such as housing for these rebels will be given and these are on process,” Maj. Gen. Pablo Lorenzo, 5th Infantry Division commander, said.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ