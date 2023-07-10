7 OUT OF 10 MALAYSIANS REQUIRE A REJUVENATING BOOST AT LEAST TWICE A WEEK, THE NEWLY FORMULATED BRAND’S® ESSENCE OF CHICKEN IS HERE TO REVITALISE

BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken helps to shake off their tiredness and keep them going

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A recent online research finding[1] revealed that 7 out of 10 Malaysians require a rejuvenating boost at least twice a week. As Malaysians navigate through their daily lives in a fast-paced world, they often find themselves balancing the demands of work and personal commitments. The same survey also found that 31% of the respondents are juggling both work and personal goals as they are career focused with daily deadlines and multi-tasking, whilst 22% of them are working parents with busy schedules at work and on the go after work to ensure that their children are taken care of.



Toasting of the newly formulated BRAND’S Essence of Chicken (From left) Dr Shazril Saharuddin also known as Dr Say Shazril ; Ms Janice Png, Sales Director of Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia; Mr Rodney Tan, Marketing Director of Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia; Mr Wong Wee Leong, the General Manager of Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia; Ms Yau Chin Chin, Head of Scientific Research of Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific and Ms Eunice Kow, Head of Marketing for Health Enrichment of Suntory Beverage & Food Sdn Bhd

For many years, BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken has been the number one go-to essence of chicken for vitality based on Nielsen’s Retail Audit[2]. Now, more Malaysians can enjoy an improved taste of the newly formulated BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken which provides them vitality while they go through their busy lives. The newly formulated BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken maintains the benefits, which are shown to increase metabolism by reducing tiredness and increasing oxygen flow to the brain for improved concentration.[3]

Newly Formulated with Smoother Taste with the Same Great Benefits

BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken’s new formula now comes with a smoother taste and the continued benefits that BRAND’S® is known for. Based on a taste test conducted by the Home Tester Club[4], 92% of consumers agreed the new BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken has a smoother taste, and 96% of consumers agreed BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is perfect for those who want to stay productive throughout the day.

“At BRAND’S, we understand the demands of Malaysian’s fast-paced lifestyles where we are constantly on the go, juggling work, personal commitments, and various responsibilities. With this new formulation, we are confident that more Malaysians will benefit from the smoother taste. The newly formulated BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken will help provide their daily boost in their busy lifestyle.” says Wong Wee Leong, General Manager of Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia.

Wong added, “This is also why we have Dr Shazril Shaharuddin, also known as Dr Say and Chan Fong, joining us as ambassadors of BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken at the launch. They exemplify the need for BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken’s benefits to keep them on the go daily. Dr Say, a busy father and social media influencer, and Chan Fong, a successful radio DJ and entrepreneur, can rely on our essence of chicken to keep them going throughout their hectic schedules.”

Superior Quality Assurance

What sets BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken apart is its proprietary production process, ensuring the highest quality products for Malaysians seeking vitality to keep them going. The new essence of chicken is made of an all-natural extract of fine-quality premium chicken hygienically processed under high temperatures and carefully pressured, preserving its rich natural nutrients. All batches also undergo more than 200 stringent quality checks. Additionally, the BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is also Halal certified by Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), meeting the dietary requirements of a diverse population.

With the launch of the new formula, Malaysians can now rely on BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken to shake off tiredness and find the vigour and focus they need to conquer their daily challenges. Whether it is a demanding workday or a busy personal schedule, BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is the perfect companion to help anyone remain mentally focused and be at their best to remain on top of their game.

You can now purchase the newly formulated BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken from major retail outlets, pharmacies, and online via Shopee and Lazada.

[1] This study was carried out in the form of an online questionnaire by Vase.Ai. The questionnaire was distributed via email to Vase database, each with a unique link to avoid duplicate responses. The email addresses the survey was sent to were from the email addresses registered with Getvase.com. The sample size for this study was 162 respondents aged 18-45. [2] BEC is number one trusted brand in Malaysia’s essence of chicken category based on Nielsen Retail Audit Liquid Health Tonic YTD May 2023 report. [3] Benton D and Young HA. The effect of chicken essence on cognition & mood: A randomized controlled trial. Curr Top Nutraceutical Res 2015; 13(2):61–70 Konagai C, Watanabe H, Abe K, Tsuruoka N, Koga Y. Effects of essence of chicken on cognitive brain function: a near-infrared spectroscopy study. Biosci Biotechnol Biochem. 2013;77(1):178-81. [4] Home Tester Club is an online community of shoppers who test products and share reviews to help fellow shoppers buy better.

About BRAND’S Essence of Chicken

BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is a natural food supplement. It is an extract of chicken in an easily digestible form containing readily absorbed amino acids. Our unique double-boiled process at a high temperature makes our essence more concentrated. It is airtight-sealed to maintain its freshness and is sterilised at more than 100°C; BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is free of fat and cholesterol, high in protein, and has no added preservatives.

With over 50 published scientific papers, BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is the only clinically proven Essence of Chicken for a healthy body and sharp mind. It has been shown to increase metabolism by reducing tiredness and increasing oxygen flow to the brain for improved concentration.