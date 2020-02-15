7 pushers nabbed in Manila drug operations

MANILA, Philippines — Manila policemen seized over 500 grams of “shabu” (crystal meth), worth around P3.5 million, and arrested seven suspects in separate entrapment operations earlier this week in Ermita, Manila.
The Station 9 of the Manila Police District arrested five suspects and seized P3.4 million in shabu from a group inside a fast-food outlet on T.M. Kalaw and Maria Orosa Streets.
The police also seized P133,960 worth of meth from two suspected drug peddlers on the same street a day later.
FEATURED STORIES
—Nikka G. Valenzuela
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.