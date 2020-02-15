Trending Now

7 pushers nabbed in Manila drug operations

TopNews
admin

7 pushers nabbed in Manila drug operations

MANILA, Philippines — Manila policemen seized over 500 grams of “shabu” (crystal meth), worth around P3.5 million, and arrested seven suspects in separate entrapment operations earlier this week in Ermita, Manila.

The Station 9 of the Manila Police District arrested five suspects and seized P3.4 million in shabu from a group inside a fast-food outlet on T.M. Kalaw and Maria Orosa Streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also seized P133,960 worth of meth from two suspected drug peddlers on the same street a day later.

 

FEATURED STORIES

—Nikka G. Valenzuela

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top