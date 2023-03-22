7 Reasons to Hold MICE Events at The Westin Grand Ballroom and Convention Center, Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Who says that business meetings should be all tiring, boring or anything in the opposite of “relaxing” and “fun”? The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center managed by The Westin Surabaya provide distinctive services for their MICE experiences. As the biggest ballroom in East Java with a pillar-less Grand Ballroom of 9,000sqm, 12 meeting and multi-function rooms, 3 VIP rooms, boardroom, business center and several flexible pre-function areas, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center has been one of the popular options to hold international conferences, concerts, big weddings, exhibitions, and many more. But aside of being the biggest, what makes this venue stands out and distinctive than the others? What makes The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center the current-hype MICE venue in Surabaya? Here are the seven highlights to put into a consideration booking your next events:



The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, the biggest ballroom in East Java, Indonesia.

1. It’s under Westin brand.

As one hotel brand under Marriott International which strongly upholds the concept of a well-being stay, Westin across the world implements 6 pillars of wellbeing that become their guidance in putting every act of services. Those brand pillars are Work Well, Move Well, Eat Well, Feel Well, Play Well and Sleep Well. This idea of wellness itself is already making Westin distinctive than the others, especially in Surabaya, which making The Westin Surabaya the only hotel that is mainly-focusing wellness in every of their service DNA. The associates are trained to have mindset and deliver products and services that are personal, instinctive, and renewal for each of their guests.

2. Work Well: Worry-free Meeting is the main goal.

Under the brand wellbeing pillar of Work Well, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center has set some standards for a worry-free meeting. Starting from the meeting table set-up, where they put only necessary meeting amenities, no excessive perks and decorations, so the meeting participant can focus more on the meeting itself rather than the unnecessary details. Evidence suggests that when multiple visual stimuli are competing for our attention, we will have harder time narrowing our focus. Therefore, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center set their meeting set as efficient, and as clutter-free as possible.

Another worry-free meeting service is a dedicated Westin Meeting Event Team to assist your event arrangements from your preparation until all is well done. Lastly, supporting tools are very important for a successful event. The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center is equipped with state-of-the-art meeting tools and technology, such as built-in LED, LCD, Sound-System, Projectors, and other customizable tools that guests can easily request. Sometimes work can hassle you much, but the meeting does not have to be.

3. Move Well: Stretch for a longer productivity.

At The Westin Surabaya, they have a sports program called RunWESTIN, where guests can easily maintain their workout routines on-the-go even though they are traveling far from home, or in the middle of a business trip. RunWESTIN encourages guests to have a short running session, guided by dedicated team called RunConcierge, so that the guests could enjoy the run around the neighbourhood of West Surabaya with choices of distance and track. For those who feel like running is not their sports, there are plenty of other choices at Westin 6th Floor, where they provide Westin Olympic Outdoor Pool and WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, the complimentary 24-hour gym center which have modern workout equipment including TRX. Bala, and Hyperice. The business travellers who stay at The Westin Surabaya will have the complimentary access and enjoy the stretches for a longer work productivity.

4. Eat Well: Curated and dedicated health-focused menu.

Aside from worry-free, your meeting agenda should also be guilt-free! The Westin Surabaya provides Eat Well Menu, which is a curated menu consists of healthy and tasty meals and beverages by The Westin Culinary Team. Experts said that eating nutritious key foods may go a long way toward helping you feel energized, focused and calm during your meeting. Besides food, Westin also has Fresh by The Juicery, which is a signature fresh juice and is also curated with energizing fruits, such as oranges, dragonfruits, honeydew, and many more. These signature menus can be provided as your meeting coffee break at meeting rooms, or your business lunch and dinner at Magnolia Restaurant, the award-winning restaurant at Sky Lobby.

5. Feel Well: The Calm after the Storm.

Release all the tense and stress after work with spa treatments, at The Westin Surabaya‘s newest spa, Spa by L’Occitane. From the meeting venue, you may go up to the 6th Floor, where this luxury spa from France is sitting nearby the poolside. What makes Spa by L’Occitane is special other than the reason that it is L’Occitane, is they provide personalized treatments as well, which aligns with Westin. Guests will begin their spa journey by entering the stress-free zone with aromatherapy scents and calming Welcome Ritual, followed by personalized treatments designed based on their personal needs. Guests must fill out a form, and a wellness expert will advise the best L’Occitane products and treatments suited to their needs. Now, what could be better than having pampered with calming massages after a long-day meeting?

6. Play Well: Fun Activities for Fun Teamwork

Sometimes meeting is not all about sitting down, taking notes, and watching your colleague do the presentation. The Westin Surabaya can bring your discussion in a fun and engaging way with interactive fun games, team buildings and even go outside, away from the building! Some of their meeting groups have their meeting arranged with a morning seminar in the ballroom, followed with a fun afternoon Driving Range session at Pakuwon Golf & Family Club managed by Westin Hotels & Resorts. The golf course is only 2-km away from the hotel, and located in an elite neighbourhood which make it easily accessible. You can have limitless choices of team building activities for kick-off meetings, green meetings, open-air discussions, and other meeting arrangements with Westin Meetings Team.

7. Sleep Well: Prepare Yourself for a New You

The Westin Surabaya understands that business trips are always packed on the itinerary, and the business travellers will automatically have limited time for a restful sleep. This is why a good and effective sleep plays a critical part. All Westin rooms provide signature Westin Heavenly Bed, which is an 8-layer of pillow-top mattress and crisp sheets with down blankets and plush pillows, designed for restorative sleep in mind. They also provide a dedicated Sleep Well Menu, consists of curated selection of sleep-enhancing foods, and available 24-hours a day via in-room dining. Eating the right foods can have a dramatic effect on the quality of your sleep, easing you into a night of sound sleep and ultimately boosting your well-being, so you will be ready to rise on the next day.

For more information or meeting inquiries, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com or contact +62 (031) 2971 0000. Follow The Westin Surabaya‘s Instagram at @westinsurabaya.

