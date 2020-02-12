7 students hurt as jeepney hits them in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Seven students were injured on being hit by a wayward jeepney as they were crossing J.P. Rizal Avenue in Barangay Poblacion in Makati on Wednesday night.

According to Col. Rogelio Simon, Makati police chief, the jeepney was traveling on J.P. Rizal Avenue when it lost its breaks near the corner of Mabini Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The names and other details about the students were not disclosed in the report.

They were taken by concerned citizens to the Ospital ng Makati and the Makati Medical Center.

Simon said in a text message to INQUIRER.net that the jeepney driver, Crizalde Tamparong, was detained at Traffic Bureau of the Makati City Police Station pending the filing of a case against him.

The incident was still under investigation as of this posting.

