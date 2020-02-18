7 suspects nabbed in Taguig buy-bust, P2.9-M worth of crystal meth seized

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers and drug enforcement agents arrested seven drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Monday night and confiscated over P2.9 million worth of crystal meth, locally known as shabu.

A report from the Southern Police District (SPD) identified the suspects as Saner Guipal, Mohammad Adjaluddin, Butch Oyo, Arapat Samama, Hans Joseph Casiano, Johanna Usman, and Rashid Biri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report tagged the suspects as “street-level targets.”

The operation was conducted on Jolo Sulu Street, Quiapo Dos in Barangay Maharlika at 7:30 p.m. by members of the Taguig Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit, headed by Master Sgt. Percival Cariño; the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) National Capital Region, and the SPD.

FEATURED STORIES

Seized were 433.02 grams of shabu worth P2,944,536, P510 in cash, lighters, a glass tooter, a foil strip, a weighing scale, and a cellphone.

The suspects, who were detained at Taguig Station Custodial Facility, will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ