70% of economy can move forward — Diokno

BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said at least 70 percent of the Philippine economy can now move forward despite the continued spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“There are some activities that may not be able to take off at this time but there are some [that are] ready. Maybe about 70 percent of the economy can move forward,” Diokno said in a press briefing on Thursday.

He highlighted that the industries that resumed operations and could eventually boost economic activities were food establishments, supermarkets, shops, among others.

The central bank chief’s optimism is based on his assessment that the different levels of community quarantine imposed by the government in various areas in the country since March 17 were effective.

“I think we are able to control the spread of the virus, and we were able to minimize the fatality here in the Philippines we’re not doing as badly as other countries. The lockdown worked and we are slowly opening up the economy,” he said.