Trending Now

70-person rave ignoring lockdown measures shut down by police

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

70-person rave ignoring lockdown measures shut down by police

A 70-person rave in Telford, England was shut down by police for violating lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The local authorities posted a photo of some of the attendees leaving the venue, Granville Country Park, on their department’s Twitter page yesterday, May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group [decides] it doesn’t apply,” the police said. “I’m shocked that people would care so little.”

When an officer asked an attendee why they were at the event, he/she said, “I’m sick of [self-isolation].”

Along with the guests, a DJ was also present at the event, which authorities said appeared to be “pre-planned.” The crowd has since been dispersed, and no other photos of the attendees were taken as the department does not “name and shame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also stated that they do not penalize anyone unless “there is no other action open,” and instead choose to “engage and explain.”

“We asked the group to disperse and they did,” they added. “We would ask anyone who is thinking of [organizing] one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines.”

While lockdown measures in England have been eased, their government stated that residents must still maintain social distancing when leaving their houses. They also said that people should not “gather in groups of more than two, except with members of your household or for other specific exceptions set out in [the] law.” JB

RELATED STORIES: 

‘Corona party’ violating COVID-19 measures stopped by police; organizer charged

Man refuses to leave birthday party amid quarantine, gets arrested

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top