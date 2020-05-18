70-person rave ignoring lockdown measures shut down by police

A 70-person rave in Telford, England was shut down by police for violating lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The local authorities posted a photo of some of the attendees leaving the venue, Granville Country Park, on their department’s Twitter page yesterday, May 17.

“We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group [decides] it doesn’t apply,” the police said. “I’m shocked that people would care so little.”

We are attending a mass gathering/rave at the Granville park. I’m told 70 people here! We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group decide it doesn’t apply. I’m shocked that people would care so little. #hangYourHeadsInShame pic.twitter.com/VygsMcjLyF FEATURED STORIES — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) May 16, 2020

When an officer asked an attendee why they were at the event, he/she said, “I’m sick of [self-isolation].”

I asked one of them why they came to this event. “I’m sick of self isolation” — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) May 16, 2020

Along with the guests, a DJ was also present at the event, which authorities said appeared to be “pre-planned.” The crowd has since been dispersed, and no other photos of the attendees were taken as the department does not “name and shame.”

They had a DJ set up and appears to be pre planned. We dispersed them for now. The image is of a few leaving. I couldn’t take pictures of them close up as we dont name and shame. — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) May 16, 2020

The police also stated that they do not penalize anyone unless “there is no other action open,” and instead choose to “engage and explain.”

“We asked the group to disperse and they did,” they added. “We would ask anyone who is thinking of [organizing] one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines.”

Just to clarify. We dont fine unless there is no other action open. We engage and explain. We asked the group to disperse and they did. We would ask anyone who is thinking of organizing one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) May 17, 2020

While lockdown measures in England have been eased, their government stated that residents must still maintain social distancing when leaving their houses. They also said that people should not “gather in groups of more than two, except with members of your household or for other specific exceptions set out in [the] law.” JB

